Can "Top Gun" Save AMC?

New hit movie Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, racked up $156 million in domestic box-office sales in its opening four-day weekend, a Memorial Day weekend record.It's a reminder that people are returning to theaters as the pandemic subsides, something investors in movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are undoubtedly thrilled about.But they also shouldn't lose sight of the main plot for AMC -- the company's financial red flags are unlikely to go away even if revenue gets a temporary spike from Top Gun. Here's why AMC could continue struggling in future quarters.Continue reading