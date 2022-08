Can Trulieve Recover From the Harvest Deal?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF), the largest medical cannabis company in Florida and multi-state operator (MSO), undertook a major acquisition last year in order to expand its footprint from its hub in Florida to the southwest and northeast U.S. Subsequently, it had to take on additional debt in the form of two bond issuances in the following quarters to keep expanding and pay some of its bills. It just released its Q2 2022 results, showing some positive gains for the company, but shareholders may not be as happy with where their share price stands today as Trulieve's front office is with the earnings report.Last October Trulieve, until then largely Florida-centered, closed its bid to acquire leading Arizona-based MSO peer Harvest Health & Recreation in an all-stock deal for $2.1 billion where Harvest stockholders exchanged one of their shares for 0.117 of a subordinate voting share of the parent company. Trulieve issued 50.9 million shares for Harvest, which penciled out to about $4.79 a share, a good deal for Harvest shareholders at the time. But, Trulieve shareholders saw their stock value slide by 40%.Continue reading