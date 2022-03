Can Upstart Stand Out in Its Competitive Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

IPO darling Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has pulled back 72% from its all-time highs amid market uncertainty and a rotation out of speculative tech stocks. Can the fintech platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to assess creditworthiness disrupt the traditional lending industry? Or does it face an uphill battle against established lending companies?In this video clip from "The Rank," recorded on Feb. 14, Motley Fool contributors Matthew Frankel, CFP®, Jason Hall, and Tyler Crowe discuss Upstart's meteoric rise and recent fall, and explore the challenges the company faces in a crowded field. Continue reading