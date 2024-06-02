|
02.06.2024 11:20:00
Can Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Be Your Only Stock Holding?
An increasingly important investment criterion that many investors consider when determining what stocks to purchase involves ESG, or the environmental, social, and governance rating of a company. More and more investors want to do good while making money and they also want to avoid companies that do things the general public might consider problematic (at least as it relates to the environment, various social issues, and/or corporate governance policies).The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEMKT: ESGV) was created to address this increasingly important criterion. When evaluating its overall performance, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) looks like it has the makings for a good core equity holding. Here's why.Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF is, like most ETFs, just an index-tracking investment. The index here is the FTSE US All Cap Choice Index. The key factors for this index are that it avoids companies that are involved in "adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, gambling, chemical and biological weapons, cluster munitions, anti-personnel landmines, nuclear weapons, conventional military weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power, and coal, oil, or gas." Furthermore, it "excludes stocks of companies that do not meet certain labor, human rights, environmental, and anti-corruption standards" and companies that "do not meet certain diversity criteria."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,70
|-6,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.