23.04.2024 16:00:00

Can Walmart Afford Its $40 Billion in Long-Term Debt?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is the biggest company by revenue on the planet, but the thousands of superstores it operates don't come without costs.Walmart has over 2 million employees and spends billions of dollars on capital expenditures each year to maintain and refurbish its stores and distribution centers, and build new ones.In order to fund those expenditures, the company has taken on a lot of debt. Currently, it has $39.6 billion worth of long-term debt on its balance sheet, $3.45 billion of which is due in the next year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

