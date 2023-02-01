|
01.02.2023 16:15:00
Can Walmart Steal Customers From Amazon Business Prime?
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) still has its eyes locked on beating Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in e-commerce by launching a new initiative targeting small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Called Walmart Business+, it seeks to simplify purchases made by businesses through a curated list of 100,000 products such as office supplies, furniture, food and beverage, restroom items, electronics, and classroom and facility needs. It is yet another initiative in a series that Walmart has begun to woo businesses away from its rival, which has offered small- and medium-sized companies various services for years. While the consumer end of online shopping has hardly been conquered, consumer spending is constrained by inflation, elevated energy costs, and rising interest rates.Continue reading
