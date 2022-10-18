|
18.10.2022 15:15:00
Can We Call Snowflake Stock "Cheap" Yet?
Another solid earnings report from Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) at the end of August is long forgotten. Shares of the data-cloud company are off about 25% since second-quarter earnings were announced -- and down a whopping 55% so far in 2022. And yet, even after falling so far, Snowflake still trades for 162 times trailing 12-month free cash flow. The company expects to grow product sales by at least 67% this year, so you could still argue the premium price is worth it. But is this stock "cheap" yet given its long-term potential? Let's see.After Snowflake's initial public offering (IPO) in September 2020, I was happy to have just a little exposure to the stock via IPO participants Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Each company scooped up $250 million worth of Snowflake stock. Salesforce offloaded most of its stake in 2021, and then sold what remained in early 2022. Buffett and company are still holding -- remarkably still at an unrealized profit thanks to the IPO price of $120 per share on Snowflake. Salesforce cleaned up nicely by selling early and locking in a profit.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!