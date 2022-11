Can You Actually Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) or the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: DIA) just aren't your thing as an investor, you're not alone. Putting your money into individual stocks is considerably more exciting, as each one offers you the chance to plug into a particular company's growth story. Conversely, ETFs are just big baskets of equities bundled into logical groupings, and their results can be weighed down by their laggards as much as they're lifted by their leaders.Don't assume, though, that this lack of excitement means they're destined to be subpar performers. Exchange-traded funds generally perform just as well as most portfolios of hand-picked stocks do -- if not better -- and are just as capable of turning your consistent stream of moderate investments into a million-dollar retirement stash.