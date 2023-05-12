|
12.05.2023 12:11:00
Can You Actually Retire a Millionaire With Index Funds Alone?
They're certainly not sexy. In fact, they're downright boring. That's the point, though: Index funds are designed to simply mirror the broad market's performance without actually beating it. Yawn.The thing is, index funds are arguably the average investor's best bet when it comes to building a retirement nest egg. And yes, you can absolutely become a self-made millionaire using these ho-hum holdings. Here's proof, and a clear reason you'd want to use them over individual stocks anyway.If you're unfamiliar, an index fund is simply a basket of stocks that hold the same equities in the same proportion that make up popular benchmarks like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). These baskets are bought and sold as a single unit, rather than forcing you to buy and sell all 500 stocks that make up the S&P 500 or the 30 names that comprise the Dow. Their real upside, therefore, is the ease with which they offer you instant diversification.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.