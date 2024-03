Can You Afford to Own a Pet in Retirement? 3 Ways to Make Sure

People who own pets all of their lives often seek to own a pet during retirement. But even if you have no experience caring for pets whatsoever, you may decide to bring one into your world once your career comes to an end.Owning a pet can have a lot of benefits in general. But it can be an especially good thing for retirees.American Humane says that pet ownership can help retirees by reducing stress, alleviating loneliness, and generally improving quality of life. So if you can afford to care for a pet, you may want to adopt one as a retiree.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel