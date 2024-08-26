|
26.08.2024 10:00:25
Can you apply for pension credit? It’s key to help with rising energy costs
It is a benefit that brings winter fuel payments with it, but many people are missing outEnergy prices are set to rise after the regulator announced the new price cap on Friday. From October, the annual gas and electricity bill for a typical household will go up to £1,717. But, while the winter fuel payment would have gone a long way to covering the increase in previous years, this time it will only be given to pensioners who receive pension credit.About 880,000 people who could get that benefit do not do so – something the government is trying to address as it faces criticism for taking the winter fuel payment away from about 10 million pensioners.The cold weather payment. This is a £25 weekly payment for every seven-day period of cold weather (below 0C) between 1 November and 31 March. You will usually get the payment if you get pension credit.The warm home discount scheme. Those who qualify get a £150 one-off payment to help with the cost of winter energy. The money comes off your bill. People may qualify if they are on a low income and have high energy costs or they get pension credit.The winter fuel payment. For those that qualify under the new government rules, this payment can amount to £200 or £300 for those born before 23 September 1958 and is paid directly to those on pension credit.The household support fund. This is a scheme administered by local authorities for people struggling with essential bills such as energy. You do not have to be getting benefits to receive the assistance but there are differences in eligibility between councils. Shane Hickey Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
