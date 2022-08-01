Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 11:15:00

Can You Get the Max Social Security Benefit When Claiming Early at 62?

The maximum Social Security benefit in 2022 is $4,194 per month -- over $50,000 per year. But very few will ever see checks of this size. You'd need a pretty high income to pull this off, and that's not the only requirement. You also have to claim at a specific time. Here's a closer look at what you need to do in order to claim the biggest checks the Social Security Administration offers.The first step in calculating your Social Security benefit is figuring out your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME). The government does this by totaling your earnings during your 35 highest-earning years, adjusted for inflation, and dividing it by 420 -- the number of months in 35 years. But there's a catch for high earners.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen