Can You Handle the Stink? Lysol Creates the World's Stinkiest Sock and Partners with Rachel Dratch to Launch #LysolLaundryChallenge

Brand Becomes the Official Laundry Sanitizer of the Boston Red Sox and Invites Fans to Square Off with the Stink at Fenway Park on September 13th

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lysol, a Reckitt brand, has one question for you – can you handle the stink? To showcase the benefits of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, Lysol scientists worked tirelessly to create what they believe to be the World's Stinkiest Sock – using a synthetic formula that represents the worst foot stink, inspired by every day, odor-causing bacteria. A powerful laundry additive, Lysol Laundry Sanitizer kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria on laundry, when used as directed.

Introducing the "World's Stinkiest Sock"

A leader in germ kill, Lysol knows that sweat on clothes mixed with bacteria can lead to stubborn odor in your laundry. This is especially true for socks, thanks to the more than 250,000 sweat glands on our feet.

"Sweat provides an environment where bacteria can thrive, making socks one of the stinkiest items of clothing," said, Callum Couser, R&D Operations Manager, Hygiene. "My team of Lysol scientists put our noses to the test using a blend of acids to replicate the scent of unforgettable foot stink. Because if Lysol Laundry Sanitizer can handle the World's Stinkiest Sock, it can handle your stinky loads too."

Take the #LysolLaundryChallenge

Lysol is partnering with actress, comedian, author and mom, Rachel Dratch, to launch the #LysolLaundryChallenge, challenging consumers to try Lysol Laundry Sanitizer – a laundry additive that kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria on clothes, when used as directed – on their stinky laundry loads, or if they don't love the results, get their money back.

"At Lysol we know that you don't have to be a pro athlete to be an expert in stinky laundry. Even routine, day-to-day activities can result in bacteria on our clothing that, when mixed with sweat, create seriously stinky odors," said, Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol. "We're excited to launch the #LysolLaundryChallenge so consumers can smell for themselves the benefits of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer on their stinky loads. We are so confident you'll smell an improvement in your laundry that we're offering a money back guarantee."

Official Laundry Sanitizer of the Boston Red Sox

Lysol is also proud to become the official laundry sanitizer of the Boston Red Sox, a team that's all too familiar with the sweatiness and stinkiness that sports produce.

Rachel Dratch – a Massachusetts native known for her unforgettable characters, a Red Sox fan among them – will join Lysol outside Boston's famed Fenway Park in September where fans will have the opportunity to smell the World's Stinkiest Sock alongside a sock that's been rinsed using Lysol Laundry Sanitizer.

"While I'm a lifelong Red Sox fan known for portraying a certain Boston teen, I'm also a mom who is all too familiar with stinky laundry," said Rachel Dratch. "I'm wicked psyched to partner with Lysol as they introduce the World's Stinkiest Sock and become the official laundry sanitizer of the Sox. If Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is strong enough to handle the stinkiest of stinks, of course it can handle my family's stinky laundry loads!"

On September 13th, join Lysol and Rachel Dratch outside Fenway Park (behind the Red Sox team store at the intersection of Jersey St. and Van Ness St.) from 4pm to 8pm ET to smell the World's Stinkiest Sock for yourself. Lysol's immersive laundry-themed experience has the World's Stinkiest Sock at its center – and after facing the stink, visitors will receive a digital gif of their reaction and a Red Sox-themed gift.

For more information on Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, the World's Stinkiest Sock, and the #LysolLaundryChallenge, view here.

About Lysol

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

About Rachel Dratch

Actress, comedian and writer Rachel Dratch is best known for her role on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE where she created many memorable characters including 'Debbie Downer.'

She was most recently seen in Magnolia Picture's feature I LOVE MY DAD opposite Patton Oswalt. The film won the Narrative Feature Competition at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. Earlier this year, Dratch made her Broadway debut as 'Stephanie' in POTUS: BEHIND EVERY DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE. Her performance earned her a Tony Nomination for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role".

In 2021, Dratch collaborated with former SNL co-star Ana Gasteyer to write and star in their parody of a Hallmark Christmas movie through Viacom/CBS, A CLÜSTERFÜNKE CHRISTMAS. She also starred in the Netflix feature film WINE COUNTRY along with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, and Paula Pell. Additional film credits include Universal Picture's SISTERS opposite Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Netflix's THE WEEK OF, Columbia Picture's JUST GO WITH IT, and CLICK, Universal Picture's I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK AND LARRY and Warner Brother's SPRING BREAKDOWN.

On television, she had a recurring role on KING OF QUEENS where she played opposite Patton Oswalt as his girlfriend, Denise, and various roles on 30 ROCK. She has guest starred on PARKS AND RECREATION, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, BROAD CITY, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, SHAMELESS, THE GOOD FIGHT and UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT. Additionally, she has lent her vocal talents to Fox's BOB'S BURGERS, THE CLEVELAND SHOW, Seth Meyer's Hulu series THE AWESOMES, Disney Channel's FISH HOOKS and PICKLE & PEANUT, Warner Bros' HARLEY QUINN and TEEN TITANS GO!, and ABC's IMAGINARY MARY as "Mary". She will also be co-starring with John Hamm in the upcoming FOX animated series GRIMSBURG.

She is the author of the critically acclaimed memoir Girl Walks Into A Bar: Comedy Calamities, Dating Disasters, and a Midlife Miracle published by Penguin Publishing Group in 2012.

Dratch got her start on the Second City Main Stage in Chicago, where she performed in four revues and was the recipient of two Joseph Jefferson awards. She also co-wrote and performed in the show Dratch and Fey with Tina Fey, which enjoyed a highly successful run in Chicago and then New York. Additionally, on the New York stage, she appeared in Manhattan Theatre Club's production of the David Lindsay-Abaire play RIPCORD under the direction of David Hyde Pierce, in PRIVACY at The Public opposite Daniel Radcliffe, and in LOVE'S LABOURS LOST at the Delacorte. She also played the title role in SYLVIA opposite Boyd Gaines at the George Street Playhouse.

She currently resides in New York City.

