Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
|
09.05.2026 03:27:00
Can You Invest in Anthropic Pre-IPO? Everything You Need to Know.
Can you invest in Anthropic before its IPO? Absolutely. But you have to be a little creative. Here are three great options for investors:With the growth of generative artificial intelligence -- AI that can create new content -- has come an influx of new companies building large language models capable of understanding and generating language to communicate like a human.OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, is likely the most well-known of these start-ups, with an estimated valuation of $850 billion. But then there's fast-growing Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI employees and creator of the Claude LLM. Anthropic has a valuation of close to $400 billion, and both companies are expected to eventually go public through initial public offerings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
|
08.05.26
|Anthropic weighs deal for near $1tn valuation as revenue surges (Financial Times)
|
07.05.26
|Anthropic erhält Zugriff auf Musks KI-Infrastruktur (dpa-AFX)
|
06.05.26
|SpaceX to rent data centre capacity to Anthropic (Financial Times)
|
04.05.26