13.05.2022 14:00:00
Can You Invest in Real Estate on a Teacher's Salary?
Teachers can earn a good living, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that the median pay for elementary school teachers was $61,350 in 2021, while high school teachers earned slightly more at $61,820. But while this is a reasonable sum of money, it's not a fortune -- and it likely won't give teachers enough money to buy most properties outright if they're hoping to invest in real estate.The good news is, paying cash for properties isn't necessary to get on the property ladder. And teachers -- as well as other middle-class workers -- can find plenty of great ways to include real estate investments as part of a diversified portfolio. Here are some options for how to do that. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
