Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
22.06.2022 15:04:00
Can You Invest in Real Estate With a Low Credit Score?
You'll often hear that having a high credit score is your ticket to not only getting approved for a mortgage but snagging a competitive interest rate on a home loan. And there's definitely truth in that.Mortgage lenders have tightened their standards in the wake of the 2008 housing crisis. And so now, if you go in as a borrower with poor credit, you may be denied a mortgage if you're considered too risky a prospect.But that doesn't mean you can't invest in real estate with a low credit score. If you have the capital, there are other options you can consider. Here are three options.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.