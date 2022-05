Can You Justify Buying Amazon For This 1 Reason?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most consumers know e-commerce giant Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) for its online shopping business, reminded daily by the company's vans bustling around neighborhoods to deliver packages. E-commerce is a sound investment thesis to buy the stock; it has roughly 41% market share of online shopping in the United States. Its massive size and depth of operations, including logistics and Prime membership, unlock great customer perks that make it tough on competitors. But there could be a better reason to own Amazon -- one that might be its future -- as the stock sits near its lowest price in a year. Image Source: Getty Images.The company's overall growth is still largely dictated by the e-commerce business in North America, which represents 60% of Amazon's trailing-12-month sales. That segment has slowed recently, growing just 8% year over year in 2022 Q1 and 9% the prior quarter versus 40% year over year in Q4 of 2020. Online shopping boomed during COVID-19, so the slowdown probably results from tough comparisons to the previous year's surge.Continue reading