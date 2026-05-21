Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
21.05.2026 12:30:00
Can You Really Buy SpaceX Stock on Hyperliquid Before the IPO?
SpaceX might be weeks away from the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, and, quite surprisingly, the crypto world could get a piece of the action, but not in a way most investors would expect. On May 18, a synthetic perpetual futures contract -- a financial derivative that tracks a reference price indefinitely, with no expiration date -- tied to SpaceX began trading on Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), a decentralized crypto exchange, under the ticker SPCX-USDC. The contract launched at a $150 reference price, implying a $1.8 trillion valuation for SpaceX, and on its first day of trading it recorded $33 million in volume.The energy is understandable, as SpaceX filed a confidential S-1 form with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, targeting a valuation between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, with a June listing target for the IPO. But you can't actually buy real SpaceX stock on Hyperliquid. What you can buy is something meaningfully different, so let's get into it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!