Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone?

Around 40% of retired Americans say they rely on Social Security "completely" in retirement, according to a recent survey from The Motley Fool. Many workers are also heading into retirement expecting to depend heavily on Social Security. In fact, roughly one-quarter of workers say their benefits will be their primary source of retirement income, a 2022 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies found.But just how safe is it to rely solely on Social Security? Can you still retire comfortably on your benefits alone? Here's what you need to know.