Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you want to retire as a millionaire, you'd better get started on your journey soon. At a savings rate ordinary people might be able to afford, it's a process that's achievable, but it can take decades. Fortunately, ETFs serve as a superb investing tool that can make it easier for you to reach that target.Indeed, you can retire a millionaire with ETFs alone, as long as you manage your end to end financial plan appropriately. You'll need to start early enough, invest enough money in an aggressive enough strategy, and convert some money to higher certainty choices as your retirement approaches. In many ways, in fact, ETFs can make your investing job easier as you strive to become a millionaire by retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading