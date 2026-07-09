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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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10.07.2026 00:00:00
Can You Retire Comfortably Saving Just $100 Per Month?
You want to save for retirement, but finding the cash is tough. Even with a budget that minimizes discretionary spending, you still have bills to pay and more immediate financial goals to save for. All you can afford to spare is $100 per month.That might not seem like much, but it could go surprisingly far, depending on how you invest it. But whether it's enough to retire comfortably depends a lot on your lifestyle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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