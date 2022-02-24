|
24.02.2022 17:52:00
Can You Sell a Home Without a Real Estate Agent in 2022?
There's a reason so many sellers partner up with real estate agents to sell their homes, despite losing money to fees. Working with a real estate agent could result in a higher sale price -- and a smoother listing process.But right now, it's clearly a seller's market. And that could hold true for much of the year.That leaves sellers with an important decision to make: Does it pay to hire a real estate agent to sell a home this year? Or should you go it alone and pocket more of your sale proceeds?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!