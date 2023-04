Can You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing April Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Let's face it -- we'd all rather buy stocks when they're down rather than up. Some investors mentally struggle to step into a stock even after the slightest of rallies, in fact, perhaps trained a little too well to be bargain-minded.But such a mindset can ultimately prove limiting. Lots of red-hot stocks are able to continue rallying for weeks on end, even when sustained bullishness seems impossible.With that as the backdrop, not only are the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) best-performing stocks since the end of March still perfectly safe to step into, but their month-to-date strength may also be a bullish hint of a young recovery effort.Continue reading