07.03.2023 14:41:00
Can You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing February Stocks?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average didn't have that great of a February, falling 4.2%. However, a few companies within the index defied those trends.JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) all beat the average, although Cisco still was down for the month. So should you buy any of these stocks right now? Let's find out.With JPMorgan up 2.7% in February, it took the crown as the best-performing Dow Jones stock. The largest U.S. bank by assets didn't have much news in February, as it reported earnings in January. However, JPMorgan outperformed the Financial Sector SPDR ETF by 5% in February, which shows how strong it is relative to other banks. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
