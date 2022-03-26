|
Can Zoom Be a Competitor to Teladoc?
Over the past few years, Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) has become quite popular with doctors and patients. In this video clip from "The Health & Fitness Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributors Connor Allen and Rachel Warren chat about Zoom's (NASDAQ: ZM) viability as a virtual care provider and if it can challenge one of the leaders in the business.Continue reading
