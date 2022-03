Canaan Explodes Higher on Blockbuster Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's every investor's favorite season once again: earnings season. For China-based chipmaker Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), today's price action certainly suggests there's a lot for investors to cheer.The maker of Bitcoin mining machines reported blowout fourth-quarter numbers today, resulting in a surge of more than 14% as of 11:45 a.m. ET.Today's move comes on the heels of a number of strong days for Canaan over the past week, as investors seemed to be pricing in excellent results. It appears Canaan delivered, and then some, considering today's impressive surge.Continue reading