Canaa a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PVN8 / ISIN: US1347481020
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15.07.2026 16:36:51
Canaan Gets 180-day Extension From Nasdaq To Regain Minimum Bid Price Compliance; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - Canaan Inc. (CAN), a maker of bitcoin mining chips and computing equipment, said on Wednesday it has received an additional 180-day period from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
Nasdaq granted the extension through January 11, 2027, under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the company said. The notice has no immediate effect on trading.
Canaan meets all other continued listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market, including market value of publicly held shares.
Canaan's American Depositary Shares, each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares, will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CAN". If the closing bid price is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the compliance period, Nasdaq will confirm compliance and the matter will be closed, Canaan said.
The company first received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq on January 14, 2026, with an initial 180-day compliance period through July 13, 2026. Canaan said it requested an additional compliance period and transferred its ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer was approved on June 29, 2026 and took effect on July 1, 2026. Canaan said it will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and evaluate options to regain compliance during the extension.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Canaan are currently gaining 3.86 percent, changing hands at $0.3012.
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