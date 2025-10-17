|
17.10.2025 19:11:25
Canaccord Genuity Confirms Strategic Talks On UK Wealth Unit
(RTTNews) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Friday said it is aware of a recent news article speculating as to a potential transaction involving its UK wealth management business.
The company confirms that it routinely evaluates strategic initiatives in consideration of the rights of its strategic and financial minority partner in the UK wealth management business aimed at enhancing value for all stakeholders, including its employees and clients.
"At times, these evaluations involve discussions with potential counterparties; however, there can be no assurance that such discussions will result in any specific outcome," Canaccord said.
The company said it does not intend to make any additional comments with respect to this matter except as required under its regulatory obligations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen vor US-Kreditkrise: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Freitag kräftige Verluste ein. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verabschiedeten sich deutlich leichter ins Wochenende.