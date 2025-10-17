17.10.2025 19:11:25

Canaccord Genuity Confirms Strategic Talks On UK Wealth Unit

(RTTNews) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Friday said it is aware of a recent news article speculating as to a potential transaction involving its UK wealth management business.

The company confirms that it routinely evaluates strategic initiatives in consideration of the rights of its strategic and financial minority partner in the UK wealth management business aimed at enhancing value for all stakeholders, including its employees and clients.

"At times, these evaluations involve discussions with potential counterparties; however, there can be no assurance that such discussions will result in any specific outcome," Canaccord said.

The company said it does not intend to make any additional comments with respect to this matter except as required under its regulatory obligations.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:14 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen vor US-Kreditkrise: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Freitag kräftige Verluste ein. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verabschiedeten sich deutlich leichter ins Wochenende.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen