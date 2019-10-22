Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Through Its Australian Operation Announces Completion of Its Acquisition of Patersons Securities Limited

Business combination creates a leading Australian financial services firm with an expanded national footprint and a powerful offering for its combined clients

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF, "Canaccord Genuity", the "Company") is pleased to announce that through its Australian operation, Canaccord Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Canaccord Genuity Australia"), it has closed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Patersons Securities Limited ("Patersons").

"The completion of the Patersons transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for our Australian business, as we systematically expand our presence with a leading wealth management business in Australia," said Marcus Freeman, CEO of Canaccord Genuity Australia. "Together we will be a stronger market participant with an expanded national presence in the Australian financial services industry, offering an expanded suite of resources, products and services for our combined clients in wealth management and capital markets."

Working with the Company's existing capital markets and wealth management operations, Patersons will become Canaccord Genuity Patersons Limited and will continue to be authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide regulated products and services (including managed discretionary accounts through the Accolade Plus/Accolade Plus Premier Service) for its clients. Clients and employees of both Canaccord Genuity1 and Patersons will have access to the extensive resources and expertise of both organisations. On a combined basis, the wealth management and capital markets operations of Canaccord Genuity Australia will have a total staff of over 280 people, and a national reach with 10 offices across Australia including Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

Michael Manford, Executive Chairman of Patersons added: "On behalf of the shareholders and employees of Patersons, we are very pleased to be joining Canaccord Genuity. We entered this arrangement with a strong commitment to preserving our long-standing heritage of operating in the best interests of our clients and building on the cultural alignment between our two firms."

For the year ended June 30, 2019 Patersons earned net revenue of C$56.0 million (A$58.0 million) and operated on a breakeven basis after adjusting for exceptional and deal-related costs. The wealth management business of Patersons has more than 100 investment advisors and approximately C$2.7 billion (A$3.0 billion) on its comprehensive investment management platform known as "Accolade" and approximately C$10.8 billion (A$12.0 billion) in client trading and advice-based accounts.

_____________________________ 1 The existing capital markets business of Canaccord Genuity in Australia will continue to operate as Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited.

ABOUT PATERSONS SECURITIES

Founded in 1903, Patersons Securities Limited (Patersons) is one of Australia's premier financial services firms, offering comprehensive investment management, financial planning, stockbroking advice and execution services for Australian mass-affluent investors. Patersons also engages in corporate finance activities, providing debt and equity solutions for emerging small- and mid-cap companies in Australia, complemented by institutional dealing capabilities serving domestic, Asian and other international institutional clients investing in Australia. The firm has established a strong presence in mainland Australia with locations in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Australian Capital Territory.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity group (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia and has advisors in Canada who are registered in the US. In Canada, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is a division of Canaccord Genuity Corp. In the UK, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operates as Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited and, in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, as Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management deals with US persons through Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (USA) Inc.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

