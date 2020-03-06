Canada and Manitoba launch application process for the Efficient Trucking Program

WINNIPEG, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - A growing number of Canadians are choosing clean transportation. This choice saves energy and money while protecting the environment. And building clean transportation networks brings good jobs and economic growth. That's why the Government of Canada is focusing on finding faster, cheaper, cleaner ways to get Canadians where they are going.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and Manitoba's Minister of Conservation and Climate, the Honourable Sarah Guillemard, launched the application process for Manitoba's Efficient Trucking Program.

This program is now accepting proposals that will support retrofits in the transportation sector. Eligible applicants can receive a rebate of up to 50 percent on fuel-saving devices and technologies like idling technologies, low rolling resistant tires, and trailer skirts. The program will be delivered by Red River College and will reduce energy consumption and emissions in Manitoba. Interested applicants with innovative technologies have until March 31, 2020, to apply.

The Efficient Trucking Program will receive up to $5.9 million through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The Government of Manitoba is also contributing $5.9 million toward the program.

Canada's climate plan is on track to deliver the largest emissions reduction in the country's history. But these initiatives are just the beginning. The Government will continue to bring forward new and enhanced climate action measures to exceed our 2030 target and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Programs like the one launching today will help create good jobs and help us build the strong clean economy of tomorrow. And as we aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, our government is committed to supporting Canadians across the country in transitioning to a cleaner, more prosperous future for our kids and our grandkids."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Manitoba is committed to becoming Canada's cleanest, greenest, and most climate-resilient province. We are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a meaningful, real way, and we are dedicated to helping industry make important energy-saving changes that will benefit both the environment and the economy. We believe the trucking industry wants to do their part to reduce carbon emissions, and this program will help us collectively transition to a low-carbon economy, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for all Manitobans and Canadians."

– The Honourable Sarah Guillemard, Minister of Conservation and Climate

"Red River College is proud to play a role in driving sustainability forward through Manitoba's Efficient Trucking Program. This initiative builds off the College's commitment to sustainable technology and to cultivating meaningful partnerships that will benefit not only our community in Manitoba but will also contribute to a positive ripple effect of fuel efficiency in the heavy-vehicle industry across the country."

– Dr. Christine Watson, Interim President and CEO, Red River College

"The Manitoba Trucking Association is pleased to be part of the launch of Manitoba's Efficient Trucking Program. We appreciate the opportunity to have provided industry insight into the current intake and hope to see future phases of the Program expand on what we believe will be a very successful initiative."

– Terry Shaw, Executive Director, Manitoba Trucking Association

Quick facts

An applicant can request a rebate for multiple devices on a single vehicle and trailer, as well as multiple devices for multiple vehicles and trailers owned or operated by the same applicant as part of a single application up to a maximum rebate of $20,000 per truck and trailer combination.

per truck and trailer combination. The trucking industry directly and indirectly contributes more than $2 billion to Manitoba's GDP and directly and indirectly employs approximately 4.6 percent of the Manitoba labour force.

to GDP and directly and indirectly employs approximately 4.6 percent of the labour force. New heavy-duty vehicle greenhouse gas regulations and investments in low-carbon transportation are important parts of Canada's climate plan. These regulations will make our transportation sector more competitive by saving new vehicle owners approximately $1.7 billion in fuel costs annually by 2030.

climate plan. These regulations will make our transportation sector more competitive by saving new vehicle owners approximately in fuel costs annually by 2030. For provinces where the federal price on pollution applies, including Manitoba , small and medium-sized businesses, like truck drivers, could be eligible for the Climate Action Incentive Fund.

Associated links

Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan (for more information and to apply)

Low Carbon Economy Challenge

Low Carbon Economy Fund

Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change

Canada's heavy-duty vehicle regulations (backgrounder)

heavy-duty vehicle regulations (backgrounder) Canada and Manitoba announce climate action in the transportation sector (news release)

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada