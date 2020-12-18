Canada and Ontario invest in green infrastructure to support residents of Champlain Township

L'ORIGNAL, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Stéphane Sarrazin, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell; and His Worship Normand Riopel, Mayor of Champlain Township announced funding for new water and wastewater infrastructure on King Street.

These upgrades will improve wastewater and storm water management systems and better protect local waterways for the residents of Champlain Township. The Government of Canada is investing $1,223,532 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing approximately $1,019,508. Champlain Township is contributing $830,947 and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell is providing $375,673.

The project involves the construction of 450 metres of new storm sewer and the replacement of an additional 250 metres of undersized storm sewer. The work will also involve the installation of 450 metres of watermain and relining 450 metres of sanitary sewer. New fixtures on King Street will include fire hydrants, valves, manholes, and catch basins for storm water run-off.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. These important upgrades to wastewater and storm water management systems will help keep the residents of l'Orignal safe and healthy while better protecting the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government's over $1 million investment to the Township of Champlain is a testament to our commitment to support our local municipal partner's infrastructure priorities. Now, the Champlain community can look forward to improved stormwater system and new fixtures like fire hydrants, manholes and catch basins."

Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Champlain Township is very excited to learn that it is getting funding through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This funding will help the growth of our Township and also improve the infrastructure already in place. The well-being of our residents is essential and getting this help from the provincial and federal government shows how important this is."

Normand Riopel, Mayor of Champlain Township

"The United Counties of Prescott and Russell appreciates the financial support from the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario in improving the infrastructure in our region. The improvement of our wastewater and storm water management systems is essential to our residents' ability to work and reside here, and this protection of our local waterways is a critical upgrade to our region."

Stéphane Sarrazin, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,750 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,750 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure stream.

