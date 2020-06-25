Canada and Ontario invest in public transit and accessible transportation infrastructure for Cornwall and Brockville residents

CORNWALL, ON, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in public transit infrastructure play a key role in ensuring Ontarians can get to work, school and essential services on time, and safely back home at the end of the day.

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Leeds─Grenville─Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Jim McDonell, Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont–Dundas─South Glengarry; her Worship Bernadette Clement, Mayor of Cornwall; and his Worship Jason Baker, Mayor of Brockville, today announced funding for six public transit and accessible transportation projects in Cornwall and Brockville, Ontario.

The five Cornwall projects involve the installation of 10 new bus shelters and 60 fully accessible bus stops, and the replacement of 12 conventional buses and eight para transit buses. The installation of 90 surveillance cameras, 15 new passenger counters and 26 electronic fare-boxes will enhance the passenger experience and provide better security to the public. These investments will encourage more residents to choose public transit by providing them with greater accessibility and safer public transit in Cornwall.

Brockville will see the replacement of five buses for Brockville Transit to the existing fleet, from 2021 to 2027. The buses are commercial minibuses equipped with an accessible lift. All buses in the replacement fleet will have automated stop announcement systems, fare counting aids and improved rider metric collection devices, allowing for better safety, accessibility and route planning.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.1 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.1 million while the City of Cornwall is contributing over $3.0 million and the City of Brockville is contributing $210,076 in their respective projects.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and accessible public transportation systems is essential to building healthy, inclusive, and resilient communities. Many residents in Cornwall and Brockville rely on public transit to get around the region each day. The investments we are making with our partners are helping make communities more liveable for families while moving forward on sustainability and fighting climate change. They will also provide jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. When Canada builds, Canada grows."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"Investing in infrastructure is essential to the economic recovery of Cornwall, Brockville, and Ontario. This is stimulus that will create jobs and help our municipal partners rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Last summer, I was proud to nominate this project to enhance transit services in the City of Brockville. I'm pleased the city can now move forward with its plans to purchase a new fleet of buses to improve service so that more Brockville residents can use public transit. This is a great example of all three levels of government working together to make life better for families in our community."

The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Leeds─Grenville─Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

"Moving goods to market and people to jobs is a critical piece of our community's economic growth and recovery. I'm thrilled that the City of Cornwall has now been given the green light to move forward with building more public transit infrastructure. We remain committed to working with our municipal partners and the federal government to build more public transit that will get people moving, reduce congestion, and drive economic growth."

Jim McDonell, Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont–Dundas─South Glengarry

"We are always grateful for investments in our public transit infrastructure. Our community relies on Cornwall Transit – and this was never more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which our buses connected residents with essential work and services. The City of Cornwall welcomes the opportunity to further invest in our transit system, and especially in infrastructure that will make transit more accessible, safer, and more efficient."

Her Worship Bernadette Clement, Mayor of Cornwall

"The City of Brockville appreciates that both senior levels of government recognize the challenges of running a small sized transit system. This program will allow for the continued updating of our fleet ensuring Brockville can continue to provide safe and convenient access to our community to all our citizens and visitors."

His Worship Jason Baker, Mayor of Brockville

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Related product

Backgrounder – Canada and Ontario invest in public transit and active transportation infrastructure to support Cornwall and Brockville residents

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canadainfrastructure plan will support five public transit projects in Cornwall and one bus replacement project in Brockville, Ontario. These investments will support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.1 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.1 million while the City of Cornwall is contributing over $3.0 million and the City of Brockville is contributing over $200,000 to these projects.

Project Information:

Municipality Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Brockville Brockville transit bus replacements The replacement of five buses for Brockville Transit, from 2021 to 2027. The buses are commercial minibuses equipped with an accessible lift. All buses in the replacement fleet will have automated stop announcement systems, fare counting aids and improved rider metric collection devices, allowing for better safety, accessibility and route planning. $315,074 $262,536 $210,076 Cornwall Bus shelter and bus stop accessibility The purchase and installation of new bus shelters at high traffic locations as well as the installation of new concrete pads, which will improve boarding accessibility to conventional buses. The project includes the purchase and installation of ten bus shelters as well as making 60 bus stops fully accessible. Five shelters will be placed at new locations and five shelters will be replacing existing shelters. $105,882 $88,226 $70,597 Cornwall Replacement conventional and para transit buses The replacement of 12 conventional transit buses and eight specialized para transit buses, from 2020 to 2027 inclusive. This project will reduce the average age of present transit fleet from seven years to five years. $3,987,312 $3,322,428 $2,658,540 Cornwall Replacement surveillance cameras on buses The replacement of existing security software and equipment on buses. Specifically, the scope of the project includes the purchase and installation of 90 new cameras and 26 network video recorders (NVR) units that operate the cameras, as well as the replacement of existing hardware and software to access surveillance data. This will provide enhanced security to the public, bus operators and the City's assets. $51,912 $43,256 $34,612 Cornwall Passenger Counter The scope of this project is to purchase and install 15 passenger counters on conventional buses. New passenger counters will increase ridership data accuracy for statistical reporting as well as accurately adjust and create routes for user convenience, transfers and travel times will be also be optimized based on this data. $42,000 $34,997 $28,004 Cornwall Electronic fareboxes The purchase of 26 new electronic fareboxes for specialized and conventional buses. This includes supporting hardware and software to collect and store passenger/payment data. Passengers will have access to modern payment options and this will provide increased accuracy in passenger and revenue data collection. $650,003 $433,292 $216,711

Associated links

Prime Minister announces support to help communities create jobs and restart the economy:

https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2020/06/01/prime-minister-announces-support-help-communities-create-jobs-and

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Ontario COVID-19 Resources:

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html



Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

