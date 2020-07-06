Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges for Southern Ontario communities

WELLAND, ON, July 6, 2020/CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in roads and bridges to meet the specific needs of Ontario communities and help them strengthen their local economies.

Today, Vance Badawey Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; Sam Oosterhoff, Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; his Worship Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls; his Worship Frank Campion, Mayor of Welland; his Worship Dave Bylsma, Mayor of West Lincoln; and her Worship Kristal Chopp, Mayor of Norfolk County, announced funding for four road and bridge improvement projects in Southern Ontario.

The City of Welland will see the construction of a bridge over the Welland Canal at the site of the former Forks Road lift bridge, which was demolished in 2019. The construction of this new bridge will reopen a key transportation link that was used by and estimated 3,500 vehicles daily to access Welland and other parts of the Niagara Region.

Other projects include the reconstruction of parts of Drummond Road, Gallinger Street, and Portage Road in the City of Niagara Falls, the replacement of Big Creek Bridge to include a new two-lane structure in Norfolk County, and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of St. Ann's Road and bridge in the Township of West Lincoln. These projects will improve safety for residents and visitors alike, making it easier to get around the region.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.9 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is also contributing over $6.6 million; and the municipalities involved are contributing over $17.8 million combined to the projects.

"Investments in public infrastructure create good jobs, help build strong communities and improve the quality of life for our local residents. These projects will make travel safer and make it easier for residents, visitors, and local businesses get to where they need to go. We are proud to invest in our communities so that they remain among the best places to live, work and raise a family. Specific to the Forks Road Bridge, this will fill an immediate need for the Dain City community and the surrounding communities of Port Colborne and Wainfleet."

Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Ontario's investment of more than 6.6 million along with significant contributions from our federal and municipal partners means residents and visitors will get where they need to go more reliably. I can't wait to see shovels in the ground on these vital projects that will improve local infrastructure, create jobs and strengthen our local economy"

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure.

"The City of Welland appreciates the contribution from the provincial and federal governments which will be used to replace the Forks Road Canal Crossing. This connection is imperative for the citizens of Welland, especially the residents of Dain City connecting the east and west side of the canal. This will enable faster access to highway and other transportation routes. This funding brings us one step closer to replacing the bridge."

His Worship Frank Campion, Mayor of Welland.

"These infrastructure projects will help upgrade the safety and efficiency of travel throughout our City. We could not be more thrilled about the government's support of critical projects in our community as we continue to move forward with our maintenance and restoration of roadways, bike lanes and sidewalks."

His Worship Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls

"The partnership between all levels of government shows the great level of importance these projects are to our communities. Infrastructure advancement is a key component in our municipality's strategic plan - We couldn't be more pleased."

His Worship Dave Bylsma, Mayor of West Lincoln

"This funding announcement is without a doubt one of the most significant contributions ever made to Norfolk County for one of our most critical pieces of infrastructure. The challenges associated with reconstructing a bridge through one of Canada's most ecologically diverse areas, home to a UNESCO designated world biosphere, cannot be understated. Not only is the causeway bridge the only access point linking the mainland to the homes of hundreds of residents, it also welcomes more than a hundred thousand visitors annually to the Long Point Provincial Park."

Her Worship Kristal Chopp, Mayor of Norfolk County

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

On June 3, 2020 , Ontario announced it was investing $150 million to launch the Improving Connectivity in Ontario program to fund broadband infrastructure projects in rural, remote and underserved regions of Ontario . This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan .

Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges for Southern Ontario communities

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canadainfrastructure plan will support four road and bridge projects in Southern Ontario.

Project Information:

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding City of Welland Construction of the former Welland Canal crossing Construction of a new, bridge over the Welland Canal that will improve traffic flow for motorists and pedestrians. $2,499,750 $1,666,333 $833,417 City of Niagara Falls Reconstruction of sections of Drummer Road, Gallinger Street and Portage Road Reconstruction of approximately 2.5 kilometres on Drummond Road (Thorold Stone Road to Morrison Street), Gallinger Street and Portage Road (Elizabeth Street to Althea Street). This will include a new road structure and surface; curb and gutter; sidewalks; and dedicated bike lanes. The reconstruction will increase safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and improve active transportation. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $6,049,296 County of Norfolk Replacement of Big Creek Bridge on Long Point causeway Removal and replacement of the existing, one-lane Big Creek Bridge with a new 34.1 metre, two-lane structure, that will include two paved shoulders for pedestrians and cyclists. The projects will improve safety for users, increase active transportation, and improve traffic flow. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $10,028,074 Township of West Lincoln Reconstruction of St. Ann's Road The reconstruction of approximately 1.5 kilometres of St. Ann's Road between Twenty Mile Road and Regional Road 20. Additionally, St. Ann's Bridge will be rehabilitated to improve road safety and reliability for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians; encourage more active transportation; support better traffic; and reduce maintenance costs. $2,490,625 $1,660,251 $980,374

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from municipalities may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

