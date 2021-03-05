Canada and Ontario Invest to Create a Community Youth Hub at South Fletcher's Sportsplex in Brampton

BRAMPTON, ON, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honorable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton, announced funding for the rehabilitation of the South Fletcher's Sportsplex to create a new Youth Hub in Brampton.

The Government of Canada is investing $565,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $470,786 in funding, while the City of Brampton is providing $376,714 toward this project.

The project will create a new Youth Hub by removing multiple small rooms in the South Fletcher's Sportsplex to provide an open concept space conducive to group activities, while maintaining one to three smaller rooms for individual consultation.

Once complete, the project will provide Brampton youth with a safe and accessible space to complete school work, participate in programming and benefit from various resources and services. The creation of the Youth Hub is part of the City of Brampton'sParks and Recreation Master Plan, a renewal plan for Brampton's recreation centres.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in recreation centres promotes people's health and well-being and builds inclusive and sustainable communities where people want to live, work and raise families. The South Fletcher's Youth Hub will provide Brampton youth of all backgrounds, a safe space to participate in, and benefit from. The diverse range of programs and services offered will also contribute to future community development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in Brampton's recreational spaces today, we're investing in the long-term growth and development of our community for years to come. The new Youth Hub coming to South Fletcher's Sportsplex will provide our young people with a place to gather, and our community with new spaces to connect."

The Honorable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Supporting our municipal partners by providing funding for local recreational facility projects like the South Fletcher's Youth Hub builds stronger, happier, safer, and healthier communities. This investment in our local public infrastructure will improve the quality of life for Brampton's youth as our community continues to grow and expand."

Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West

"We welcome the Government of Canada's and the Government of Ontario's investments in Brampton's Community Youth Hub at South Fletcher's Sportsplex. Brampton is one of the youngest cities in Canada, with more than 130,000 youth ages 14 to 29. Community Youth Hubs will encourage diversity and equity, promote innovative engagement, and provide safe spaces for youth, and enhance our Term of Council Priority that Brampton is a Healthy and Safe City."

His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the Government of Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

