Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in three sporting facilities in Summerside for 2023 Canada Winter Games

SUMMERSIDE, PE, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

As Prince Edward Island is set to host the 2023 Canada Winter Games, strategic investments in sports and recreation facilities will play a key role in ensuring Islanders deliver a world-class event and create a sporting legacy for the province.

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy; and His Worship Basil L. Stewart, Mayor of the City of Summerside, announced funding today for three projects that will build or improve facilities in Summerside for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

These projects include upgrades to the Credit Union Place athlete training and hosting facilities and the Silver Fox Curling Club, in addition to the construction of a new multi-purpose training facility. Over the long-term, the new and improved facilities will build Summerside's capacity to attract major sporting events. The modern facilities will also support local athlete development and promote active lifestyles for residents of all generations.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.4 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $2 million, while the City of Summerside and project recipients are providing a total of more than $2.3 million.

The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and accessible recreation infrastructure is essential to building healthy, inclusive, and resilient communities. These new and upgraded venues in Summerside will help bring the 2023 Canada Winter Games to life, and support local athlete development for years to come. Projects such as these also create jobs and build stronger communities for Islanders."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Local sport and recreation centres are a fundamental part of our Island communities. They are places we gather with our friends, our families and our teammates. These infrastructure investments will allow both Islanders and visitors to enjoy and use these facilities into the future."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

"These additions to our community are yet another example of our City's commitment to health and wellness in addition to our ongoing success as a sport hosting destination of choice. The addition of a new year-round multipurpose training and competition facility along with substantial improvements to the premium seating capacities at Credit Union Place are a wonderful addition to our already state of the art facilities in Summerside."

His Worship Basil L. Stewart, Mayor of Summerside

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $350 million in more than 125 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada plan.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in three sporting facilities in Summerside for 2023 Canada Winter Games

Joint federal, provincial, municipal and recipient funding through the Investing in Canadainfrastructure plan will support three recreation infrastructure projects in Prince Edward Island. These investments will support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.4 million in the following projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $2 million, while the City of Summerside and project recipients are providing a total of more than $2.3 million.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Canada Games 2023 Summerside Multi-purpose Training Facility The construction of a new multi-purpose indoor/outdoor training facility to host the 2023 Canada Winter Games. The project will provide residents in the Prince County area with an innovative and multi-purpose year-round training facility, improving access to training and sports. $2,040,000 $1,699,830 $2,125,170 Canada Games 2023 Credit Union Place Athlete Training and Hosting Upgrades Upgrades to the facilities at Credit Union Place include gym training space as well as five new skybox lounges. The project is required to accommodate the 2023 Canada Winter Games and future world-class sports and entertainment events. $180,000 $217,485 $120,015 Canada Games 2023 Silver Fox Curling Club Upgrades The rehabilitation and upgrades will allow the facility to meet current national sporting event standards, and to accommodate the Canada Winter Games in 2023, as well as future events. These include the renovation of the athletes' changing rooms, spectator viewing area, and reception area; upgrades to lighting and sound systems; replacement of the existing field-of-play viewing system for each curling sheet; upgrades to signage; and fixed spectator seating. $200,000 $166,650 $133,350

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada