Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Mauricie region

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Sept. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 15 infrastructure projects in the Mauricie region. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems, and the addition of new pumping stations.

The Government of Canada is investing over $9.3 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $9.3 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal–provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebecers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am very pleased that the Mauricie region will benefit from these water infrastructure projects. The work that will be carried out is a significant investment which will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure all while creating jobs, helping communities get back on their feet and notably improving the current infrastructures situation in Trois-Rivières."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"I welcome this great collaboration between our two levels of government and municipalities. It will be fruitful for the Mauricie region. Citizens will greatly benefit from the investments announced today through access to better and safer water services. Given our current environment, this is also good news for the economic development of the region."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020-2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020-2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Backgrounder

Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Mauricie region

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing in water infrastructure to ensure adequate drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection systems, while contributing to economic recovery.

In the Mauricie region, the Government of Canada is investing over $9.3 million for 15 projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $9.3 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems, and the addition of new pumping stations.

Location Project details Federal contribution Provincial contribution Municipal contribution* Charette Extension of sewer system by approximately 1,030 metres to serve 31 residences. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $260,400 $260,400 $130,200 Lac-aux-Sables Upgrades to two wastewater pumping stations. $380,951 $380,951 $190,476 Louiseville Replacement of approximately 658 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the installation of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $307,187 $307,187 $153,595 Louiseville Replacing approximately 1,707 metres of drinking water, waste water and storm water mains. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $699,804 $699,804 $349,903 Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan Replacement of approximately 6,378 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,921,324 $1,921,324 $960,662 Sainte-Thècle Replacement of approximately 2,509 metres of wastewater pipes to improve the sanitary sewer system. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,335,885 $1,335,885 $667,946 Saint-Justin Replacement of approximately 1,080 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $236,249 $236,249 $118,126 Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes Replacement of approximately 1,044 metres of wastewater and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $514,950 $514,950 $257,475 Saint-Stanislas Replacement of approximately 240 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $141,470 $141,470 $70,735 Trois-Rivières Rehabilitation of lagoon system by replacing blowers at wastewater treatment plant in Sainte-Marthe. $1,322,225 $1,322,225 $661,113 Trois-Rivières Replacement of approximately 1,212 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $728,714 $728,714 $364,359 Trois-Rivières Replacement of approximately 638 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $413,267 $413,267 $206,635 Trois-Rivières Replacement of approximately 1,179 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $580,645 $580,645 $290,324 Trois-Rivières Replacement of approximately 319 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $240,770 $240,770 $120,385 Yamachiche Replacement of approximately 600 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $221,000 $221,000 $110,500

*As per the Memorandum of Understanding, contribution amounts shown consists of the difference between the maximum admissible project costs and the federal-provincial investment amount.

