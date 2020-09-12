Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Nord-du-Québec region

CHIBOUGAMEAU, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for an infrastructure project that will modernise municipal drinking water and wastewater systems in the Nord-du-Québec region.

This project will include the replacement of approximately 1,533 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes as well as work to restore roads and roadway landscaping associated the pipe replacement. The Government of Canada is investing $569,430 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing $569,430 through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. The Town of Matagami will contribute $284,715 dollars for this project.

These federal–provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

Quotes

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebecers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am very pleased that the Nord-du-Québec region can benefit from these water infrastructure projects. The work that will be carried out is a significant investment which will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure all while creating jobs and helping communities get back on their feet."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant

"I welcome this collaboration between our two levels of government and municipalities because it will assist all regions of Quebec, including the Nord-du-Québec region. Citizens will greatly benefit from the investments announced today through access to better and safer water services. Given our current environment, this is also good news for the economic development of the region."

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

