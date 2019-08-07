Canada and Quebec support more efficient public transit services for Lévis residents

LÉVIS, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize that investing in public transit infrastructure is crucial to economic growth, reducing air pollution, and creating inclusive communities where everyone has access to public services and job opportunities.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Marie-Ève Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development, Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, announced that the governments of Canada and Quebec are investing in the implementation of priority measures to improve public transit services on Guillaume Couture Boulevard in Lévis.

The project consists of developing two new reserved lanes over more than 4.5 kilometres on the two busiest sections of Guillaume Couture Boulevard in the Desjardins and Chutes-de-la-Chaudière-Est areas. The project also includes widening the roadway, creating waiting areas, modifying traffic lights, adding bus shelters, modifying sidewalks, building bike paths and moving municipal infrastructure.

Once completed, the work will reduce travel times for users and promote active mobility by improving pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. It will also improve access to public transit, meeting the community's immediate needs while preparing for anticipated increases in future ridership.

The project is estimated to cost over $87.9 million in total. The Government of Canada will invest over $27.3 million in this project. The Government of Québec plans to invest an estimated $50 million, and the Société de transport de Lévis will complete the funding with approximately $10.6 million.

Quotes

"Efficient modern public transit infrastructure plays a key role in building inclusive communities and improving peoples' mobility. This project will make it easier for people in Lévis to get around and allow them to spend less time on the road and more time with their loved ones. We are proud to support projects that meet the growing demand and provide key amenities to support economic development in the region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Guillaume Couture Boulevard is one of the busiest roads in Lévis. The addition of priority measures for public transit will certainly improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. I am therefore very pleased that the funding has been confirmed and that the project can proceed."

Marie-Ève Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development, Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

"This project to create reserved lanes is a really formative project that will make traffic more fluid for public transit and all road users. With more efficient public transit services and infrastructure that accommodates active transportation, these improvements will breathe some modernity into Guillaume-Couture Boulevard. The project is without a doubt a very important element in the urban revival of this major axis route in Levis."

Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada will invest over $25.5 million in this project through the Public Transit stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program, to which is added a contribution of $1.7 million pre-project studies under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

is satisfied that the legal duty to consult obligations are met. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) will invest $115.4 billion from 2019-2029 to maintain and develop public infrastructure, 15 per cent more than the previous plan.

Substantial investments are planned for the road network ꟷ more than $ 24.5 billion.



$9 billion will go towards public transit and a further $4.3 billion has been earmarked for projects that are currently under review and will eventually be prioritized. Another $1.3 billion will be provided for the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) bringing the total investment in public transit to an unprecedented $14.6 billion.

