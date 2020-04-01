Canada Emergency Response Benefit to Launch on April 6

GATINEAU, QC, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is continuing to take strong, immediate and effective action to support Canadians impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, along with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced that Canadians will be able to apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) as of April 6th at Canada.ca/coronavirus.

As part of the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the Government recently introduced the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit . This benefit will help Canadian workers impacted by COVID-19 put food on the table and keep a roof over their head. The CERB will support Canadians who have lost their income because of COVID-19 by providing $2,000 a month for up to 4 months.

Some examples of support to workers provided by the CERB include:

workers, including those who are self-employed, who must stop working due to COVID-19 and do not have access to paid leave or other income support;

workers who lost their employment, as well as workers who are sick, quarantined or taking care of someone who is sick with COVID-19;

working parents who must stay home without pay to care for children that are sick or need additional care because of school and daycare closures; and

workers who still have their employment but are not being paid because there is currently not sufficient work and their employer has asked them not to come to work.

The Government of Canada's priority is to ensure that Canadians receive the money they are entitled to as quickly as possible. That is why the CERB is being jointly administered by Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency. This will leverage two of the Government of Canada's largest payment systems, allowing for more timely and accurate delivery of this important emergency benefit.

All eligible workers, whether or not they are eligible for Employment Insurance, will apply through a simplified application process. Applications will be accepted starting April 6, 2020. There is no waiting period and direct deposit payments will be delivered into accounts within three business days of applicants being eligible to receive it, and cheques within 10 days.

Quotes

"From the beginning we have been committed to supporting all Canadians who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No one should have to worry about paying their rent or mortgage, or supporting their families. The design of the CERB is being kept as simple as possible to make it quick and easy to access for all Canadian workers."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"We understand that Canadians are facing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we recognize the importance of getting funds into the hands of Canadians quickly and efficiently. Canadians can count on the Canada Revenue Agency to deliver these critical benefit payments to Canadians during this difficult time."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"We are working to ensure every Canadian gets the money they need as quickly as possible. We expect eligible Canadians to be able to get the money they need in 3 to 5 business days."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Associated product

Backgrounder : Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Associated links

Canada.ca/coronavirus

Government introduces Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help workers and businesses

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada