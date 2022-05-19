|
19.05.2022 16:34:46
Canada Goose Gains As Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates
(RTTNews) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) are rising more than 4% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company's full-year outlook also comes in above analysts' view.
Canada Goose is a lifestyle brand and a manufacturer of performance luxury apparel.
The company reported net loss of $9.1 million or $0.09 per share in the fourth quarter compared with net income of $2.5 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4.1 million or $0.04 per share. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.01 per share.
Revenue for the quarter increased 6.8% to $223.1 million from $208.8 million a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $172.71 million.
For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $60 million-$65 million and adjusted loss per share is expected between $0.64 to $0.60. Analysts expect the company to report loss of $0.38 per share on revenue of $51.88 million.
For the full year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.60-$1.90. The consensus estimate for earnings is at $1.2 per share and for revenue is at $1 billion.
GOOS, currently at $19.92, has traded in the range of $17.91-$53.64 in the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canada Goose Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Canada Goose Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc
|17,28
|-12,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.