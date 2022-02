Canada Goose Plunged Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS), a maker and retailer of winter jackets, got off to a lousy start on Feb. 10, losing as much as 21% of their value in the first few minutes of trading. The big news was the company's premarket earnings release. It was a mix of positives and negatives, even though investors were clearly left with a downbeat view of the future. Before you make a final call here, there are some things to understand about the company and its results.Like many hot retail companies Canada Goose rose to fame because of a single product. In this case it was its winter parkas. Since most people only buy winter coats when it is cold, the company has a highly seasonal business. The recently ended fiscal third quarter is the biggest selling period of the year for the company. It didn't actually have a bad quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading