Canada Goose Stock: Time to Buy on the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) are down 55% from their 52-week high due to a combination of rising inflation worldwide (which reduces consumers' spending power) and the stop-and-go economic reopening approach taken by China -- a key market for the luxury winter wear maker.But there's a lot to like about this maker of high-end parkas and puffer jackets. With winter in the air, it's time to take a fresh look at Canada Goose. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading