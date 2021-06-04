Canada Highlights Green and Inclusive Recovery at the 12th Clean Energy Ministerial and 6th Mission Innovation Ministerial Meetings

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create jobs and support workers in the natural resource sectors. This is more important than ever as we recover from COVID-19.

Building on the success of last year's Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and Mission Innovation (MI) Ministerial meetings, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, participated in the 12th CEM and 6th MI ministerial meetings hosted virtually by the Government of Chile.

This year's meetings also coincided with Canadian Environment Week, which celebrates Canada's environmental accomplishments and encourages Canadians to contribute to conserving and protecting their environment.

International clean energy leaders and innovators participated in the meetings alongside Ministers, united by the common goal of advancing a global clean energy transition.

During CEM12, Canada was joined by other CEM members in endorsing an ambitious approach to the third phase of the CEM, which seeks to accelerate deployment of clean energy over the coming critical decade. Canada proposed bold calls to action to advance priority issues, including clean hydrogen, nuclear energy, zero-emission transportation, gender equality and youth participation in the clean energy sector.

Minister O'Regan highlighted the importance of building a diverse and inclusive workforce that leaves no energy worker behind in reaching net-zero commitments. He announced that Canada, alongside the United States and the European Commission, is launching the Empowering People Initiative to promote fair and equitable transitions in the clean energy sector, as well as advancing skills, inclusivity and workforce development.

At MI-6, Minister O'Regan joined twenty-two MI members in launching a "decade of clean energy innovation" to mobilize and accelerate RD&D efforts in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Canada also announced having exceeded the MI commitment to double investments in clean energy RD&D over five years with total federal spending amounting to $786.8 million in 2019­–20.

Renewing our commitment to MI, Minister O'Regan announced Canada will join the new Green-Powered Future and Clean Hydrogen Missions to address major energy challenges under bold innovation objectives.

Progress on these important initiatives will continue throughout the year leading up to CEM13/MI-7, which will be hosted by the United States in 2022.

Quotes

"The world needs to get to net-zero. There's no other option. Bold action, international collaboration and energy innovation will get us there. As a valued member of the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation communities, Canada is leading global efforts to build a low-emissions energy future that is prosperous, creates jobs and leaves no one behind."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

CEM12/ MI-6

