Canada House Wellness Group Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), announced today that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and will vest consistent with Company policy and past practices. Additionally, all of the Options have a five-year term and are based on Canada House's stock option plan and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca or the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com.

