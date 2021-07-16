Canada Invests up to $35 Million to Support Made-in-B.C. Clean Tech Projects

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support workers in our natural resource sectors. Advancing clean energy technologies is part of our efforts to build back better as we recover from COVID-19 and helps us exceed our 2030 climate target.

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today highlighted an investment of up to $35 million for innovative projects led by the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy. The Government of British Columbia and Shell Canada are also providing $35 million each toward the creation of the Centre.

The Centre, set to launch in 2021, will bring together innovators from governments, industry and academia to expand B.C.-based clean energy technologies. It will focus on clean fuels, renewable natural gas, low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage. As a member-based organization, it will promote new partnerships and world-leading innovation to deliver emission reductions across the economy while creating jobs and helping Canada meet its goal of net zero by 2050.

Today's announcement is supported through the Government of British Columbia's$10-billion COVID-19 response, which includes the StrongerBC for Everyone recovery plan, and aligns with Shell's strategy to decarbonize its energy business by 2050.

As part of Budget 2021 and delivered through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program, the federal government's contribution to the Centre will advance clean energy technologies that help Canada meet its climate change targets and build a low-emissions energy future.

The government is supporting innovative energy technology projects that enable clean and competitive natural resource sectors.

Quotes

"Investing in clean technology will lower emissions and increase our competitiveness. Government, labour, industry and academia are all focused on net zero. Investments like this are how we get there."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Clean energy technologies are a step in the right direction to meeting our climate targets. These made-in-B.C. innovations will help create jobs, grow our economy and build a healthier future for our children and grandchildren."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our government is committed to reducing Canada's emissions while at the same time creating good-quality jobs and building a greener, more resilient economy. Today's investment in the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy will help innovators advance clean technology solutions to do just that."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time and we are already seeing its devastating effects. Shifting from our reliance on fossil fuels to low-carbon energy requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. That's why we are working together with industry and government partners to create a Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy that will build on B.C.'s strengths as a climate leader. By supporting new technologies, we will stimulate investment and create the good jobs of the future."

The Honourable John Horgan

Premier of British Columbia

"Rising to meet the challenge of global climate change requires joint action from business and government to help scale up clean energy solutions. As a company that has operated in Canada for 110 years, we are keen to invest in lower-carbon projects aligned with Shell's target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society."

Susannah Pierce

President and Country Chair, Shell Canada

