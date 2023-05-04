Canada Market Might Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Gold and Silver futures are firming up and oil is steadying on Thursday morning. Investors might be reacting to the U.S. Jobless data and other major economic announcements. Shopify Inc. is reportedly planning to lay off 20 percent of its workforce. Earlier in the year, they cut their team size. The company has informed its staff via email.

Canada's Merchandise Trade Balance were a surplus of C$972 million in March, while it was a deficit of C$487 million in the previous month. Imports for March were down 2.9 percent, while it was down 1.3 percent in the previous month. Exports for the month were down 0.7 percent and in the prior month it was down 2.4 percent.

The Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI is scheduled at 9.00 am CDT. In the previous month, the adjusted index was up 58.2.

In the geopolitical development, the U.S. has denied Russia's claim that U.S. is behind the drone attack on Kremlin.

The European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 66.58 points or 0.93 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 90.66 points or 0.58 percent. FTSE 100 of England is falling 60.72 points or 0.78 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 55.21 points or 0.48 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.63 percent.

Asian stocks finished lower Thursday, while Chinese shares rose notably.

Japanese markets were closed on account of the Greenery Day holiday.

Australian markets ended little changed. Australia's services activity grew the most in a year in April.