Canada Matches US Subsidies to Land Volkswagen Gigafactory

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Sounds like the Great White North just cut a great big trade deal, eh?On Thursday, Canada finalized a deal to provide what could total more than C$13 billion in government subsidies over the next decade to help fund a Volkswagen EV battery gigafactory in Ontario. It will be the German car company's first outside of Europe, and also a major indication that other nations are willing to go toe-to-toe with Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.Continue reading