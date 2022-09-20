|
20.09.2022 14:21:45
Canada Oks Takeda' LIVTENCITY For Treatment Of Adults With Post-transplant Cytomegalovirus Infection
(RTTNews) - Takeda Canada Inc. said that Health Canada has authorized LIVTENCITY (maribavir) for the treatment of adults with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease who are refractory (with or without genotypic resistance) to one or more prior antiviral therapies.
Compared to conventionally used antivirals to treat post-transplant CMV, IVTENCITY offers twice the efficacy and more than 10 times less toxicity, the company said.
The Canadian approval of LIVTENCITY represents the second market globally to receive authorization for the CMV treatment.
