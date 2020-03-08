Canada Raising Awareness for Electric Vehicles in Yukon

WHITEHORSE, March 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's climate plan is working for the planet and it's working for Canadians. As Canada builds a cleaner economy, lowering pollution in the transportation sector is critical. The Government of Canada is encouraging the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and is raising awareness so Canadians can make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency) and Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, today announced $48,500 in funding for the Government of Yukon to raise awareness about zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) to help Yukoners transition to a clean energy future.

The funding supports the first-ever EV Discovery Day, which included a trade show featuring local dealers and owners highlighting electric vehicles as viable options in northern climates. The initiative also included an educational exhibit at the Yukon Transportation Museum and promotional materials near existing charging stations.

EV Discovery Day was organized in partnership with the Government of Yukon and the Yukon Transportation Museum, whose joint contributions bring the project's total funding to $97,000.

Federal funding for this initiative is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, which supports projects that aim to increase awareness of ZEVs and ultimately support a greater adoption of ZEVs by Canadians.

Today's investment demonstrates the government's commitment to reach its ambitious target of 100 percent of passenger ZEV sales by 2040. The government is investing over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers for EVs, as well as charging stations where Canadians live, work and play. Canada is also making ZEVs more affordable for consumers by offering a purchase incentive of up to $5,000 and full tax write-offs for ZEV business use.

Quotes

"We are proud to support the Government of Yukon's effort to raise awareness of zero-emission vehicles and their use in northern climates. Investments such as this will help Yukoners make greener choices, improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bringing us closer to a zero-emission future."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency) and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Yukon

"There is a growing demand for electric vehicles in Yukon, and with the Government of Canada's ongoing support, our territory has gone from three public electric vehicle chargers to 13, with more coming. This funding will help encourage the adoption and use of electric vehicles in our northern climate and contribute to the growth of Yukon's green economy."

The Honourable Ranj Pillai

Energy, Mines and Resources Minister for the Government of Yukon

