Canada Revenue Agency is making improvements for small and medium businesses

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) places a special emphasis on working with stakeholders to discuss tax matters, the transformation of its services and the day-to-day management of its activities. In the fall of 2018, the CRA held the Serving You Better (SYB) consultations where it heard from businesses, accountants, industry associations, and CRA employees. Through SYB, the CRA continues to develop a better understanding of the needs and expectations of businesses in order to improve the service experience and deliver better outcomes.

The full results of the consultations can be found in the Report on the Canada Revenue Agency's 2018 Serving You Better Consultations with Small and Medium Businesses. The report outlines a clear and achievable action plan to deliver service and program improvements for small and medium sized businesses through 2021.

Some of the improvements being made as a result of the feedback include:

Businesses will be able to sign up to receive an email confirmation when the CRA receives a document or a payment.

Businesses will be able to upload up to ten documents at once in the Submit documents online service.

A new "Pay" button in the online portals will allow businesses to pay outstanding balances with the click of a button.

The Liaison Officer Service is being expanded to include incorporated businesses.

The Dedicated Telephone Service for tax preparers is becoming a permanent program.

More CRA correspondence will be available in the online portals.

The CRA is also working to ensure that businesses and accountants know when these improvements are available. To stay up-to-date on the SYB action items, visit Track how the CRA is helping small and medium businesses. When a new service or program becomes available, the CRA will be sharing more information with the business community.

To find out more about new service improvements and how the CRA is committed to Serving You Better, go to Small and medium businesses: the Canada Revenue Agency is committed to Serving You Better.

Quotes

"Our government wants small and medium businesses to know that their voices are being heard. When we consulted with businesses and accountants last fall, they were open and honest with us. In my discussions with business owners and accountants, they appreciated what we have done but also made suggestions for improvement. We received a lot of valuable feedback that is helping us meet their needs. It is our firm belief that when small and medium businesses are set up for success, everyone wins."

-The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"Business owners join their local chambers of commerce all across Canada because they know it will help their businesses thrive and grow. Our members also know that by helping the CRA better understand the tax issues that businesses face, they are helping to lay the groundwork that could ultimately reduce costs and increase efficiencies for business owners. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce was pleased to work with the CRA on the 2018 Serving You Better consultations. Our partnership with local chambers and the CRA helps the Agency serve Canadian businesses more effectively. We look forward to continuing our work with the CRA on behalf of businesses of all sizes."

- The Honourable Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

"The Canada Revenue Agency should be commended for its commitment to listening to its stakeholders through ongoing initiatives such as the Serving You Better roundtables. Chartered Professional Accountants, as representatives for both individual taxpayers and business clients, welcome the chance to provide CRA with feedback and service improvement suggestions for a simpler and more efficient tax system."

- Bruce Ball, Vice-President, Taxation, CPA Canada

Quick Facts

The latest SYB Action Plan includes over 25 action items for small and medium businesses.

During the 2018 SYB consultations, the CRA received over 1,000 comments and suggestions.

The CRA travelled to 18 cities across Canada during the 2018 SYB consultations.

during the 2018 SYB consultations. Through the 2016 SYB consultations, the CRA introduced and completed over 50 action items to improve services for businesses. Most notably, businesses can receive a CRA security code by email, request a Liaison Officer visit, and provide their employees T4 slips in electronic format.

